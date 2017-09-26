Mahindra TUV300 T10 Variant Launched for Rs 9.75 Lakh

Mahindra has launched a new T10 variant of its famous SUV TUV300 at a starting price of Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new top variant in TUV300 range is also available with an AMT and is priced at Rs 10.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new T10 variant gets black chrome inserts on the front grille and the fog lamps. The headlamps on this variant come with carbon black finish. Mahindra TUV300 T10 is also available with dual-tone colour option. Along with all these, the new variant gets alloy wheels with metallic grey finish and roof rails, in terms of exterior upgrades.Inside the cabin, T10 variant is completely designed by Pininfarina. The SUV now gets 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers navigation, Bluetooth, USB and AUX support. It is expected that it will soon get Android Auto. The new trim gets a faux leather seat upholstery too.Under the hood, the new TUV300 T10 variant comes with same 1.4-litre turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 100bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque. In the Indian market the Mahindra TUV300 competes with the giants of Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster and Ford EcoSport.