Mahindra USA to Contribute $1.5 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Indian automobile giant Mahindra USA has pledged to contribute $1.5 million for relief, recovery and rebuilding efforts in Texas and Louisiana states where Hurricane Harvey has wreaked havoc, the company said. The Houston-based entity, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mumbai-headquartered Mahindra group, has provided tractors and utility vehicles to dealers for immediate use in rebuilding efforts.The company is supporting the Greater Houston Community Foundation and the American Red Cross which are directing funds to benefit the areas impacted by Harvey. The combined donation of cash, services, and equipment will be $1.5 million in relief for the cities and counties.According to the company's CMO/VP Strategic Planning, Cleo Franklin, "Equipment is immediately available to government entities, companies, and customers to ease the burden of access to a larger fleet for clean-up efforts". "As a Houston-based company, our employees and dealers have been directly impacted by Harvey. We are saddened to see the devastation left behind, not only in our community but throughout the region and our sympathies are with the storm victims. "Mahindra is focused on the recovery and rebuilding process to help our neighbours and friends rise from this storm stronger than ever," said Franklin.Stephanie Thurman, Director of Human Resources, Mahindra NorthAmerica said: "Mahindra employees are personally involved in the recovery efforts through this company initiative as well as working in their affected communities to offer assistance in whatever way they are able". Mahindra NorthAmerica (MNA) is part of Mahindra Group's Automotive and Farm Sector. The company, which began selling tractors in the US in 1994, has seven distribution points in North America.