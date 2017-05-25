Mahindra XUV500 SUV With a Modified Body Looks Absolutely Menacing

The Mahindra XUV 500 has been one of the most successful products coming out of the house of Indias very own Mahindra and Mahindra. While the SUV in itself looks good, Bengaluru based Motormind Automotive Design has given it a bit of dark twist, a mod-job that has made the Mahindra XUV 500 aboslutely menacing.

The XUV 500 modified by Motormind gets a lot of matte finish, with a matte grey wrapping around the SUV. But its not only the wrapping that makes this one-off XUV 500 look so different. The front has been redesigned that houses LED DRLs on the either sides and the air vents are redesigned too.

A Skid plate has been added to the equation that sits below the aftermarket grille finished in matte black painyt, positioned behind the honey comb grille. You also get a faux hood scoop adding to the overall aesthetic appeal of the SUV.

On the side, though, the changes are limited to a wider wheel arch, designed to give a muscular feeling to the SUV. The alloys are also blackened to match the overall theme. At the rear, you get a custom bumper with integrated clear lens LED blinkers. To complete the rear profile, you get a Trapezoidal shaped exhaust tips and a slim spoiler.

None of information is available on the interiors or mechanial changes. But we are sure the engine would be pretty much the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 140 hp o rpower and 330 Nm of torque.

Also Watch: