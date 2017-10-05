Mahindra XUV500 W9 Variant with Electronic Sunroof Launched for Rs 15.45 Lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) has announced the launch of a new W9 variant in the New Age XUV500. The W9 variant is equipped with a host of aspirational features such as an Electric Sunroof with Anti-pinch, Reverse Camera with Dynamic Assist,18cm (7 inch) Touchscreen Infotainment System, Industry First Ecosense Technology, Android Auto, Emergency Call, Dual Airbags & more and is available at just Rs.15.45 lakhs (Ex-showroom, Delhi).Speaking at the launch of the XUV500 W9 variant, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said, "Since its launch in 2011, the XUV500 has been a pioneer in providing innovative hi-tech features that are not available even in vehicles that are almost double its price. We are certain that the introduction of these hi-end features at such a competitive price point will generate a lot of interest amongst prospects who are evaluating SUVs in the price range of 14 lacs to 18 lacs. By introducing these aspirational features at this price, XUV500 has raised the bar once again.”XUV500 W9 will be available in both manual and automatic transmission. XUV500 is the only SUV in its class that offers an aspirational feature like electric sunroof, and with the launch of W9 today – electric sunroof will be available in 2 variants – W9 and W10.