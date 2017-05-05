Mahindra's Driven By Design Competition to Design Nick Heidfeld Race Suit

Mahindra Racing recently launched the second edition of its crowdsourcing competition #DrivenByDesign, inviting passionate racing fans called ‘Passioneers’ to design the race suit for its driver Nick Heidfeld to wear at the upcoming Berlin Formula E race in June.

Nick Heidfeld is an ex-Formula 1 driver, who now drives for the Mahindra Racing Formula E team. Nick has been successful in Formula E racing, achieving several podium finishes in past races. The upcoming Berlin race is of special significance to him given that it is his home race.

Nick will pick the winning design which will be unveiled across social media platforms on May 18th. He will wear the winning design at the Berlin ePrix. The winning passioneer will be able to witness their design racing around Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport during the June 10-11 double-header and get a chance to meet Nick and hand the race suit over to him personally.

Mahindra Racing Formula E Team Principal Dilbagh Gill said, “The #DrivenByDesign competitions are an initiative aimed at making our fans an even more integral part of the Mahindra Racing family. This #DrivenByDesign competition is their chance to become a part of the team, get involved and to harness that same ingenuity, passion, and drive that is so crucial to success on the race track.”

Last July, Mahindra Racing asked fans design the livery of the team’s season three Formula E car. The team received an overwhelming 281 entries from 41 countries, including 72 entries from India. Adria Haro Jorba of Spain submitted the winning entry, with Nick and team-mate Felix Rosenqvist taking the livery to races across the world in the current season.