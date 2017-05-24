Make in India Clears Elon Musk’s Doubts on Tesla in India

A day after Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk raised doubts over the existing environment of foreign companies in India, ‘Make in India’ came out with a list of rules and clarifications, saying that FDI policy did not mandate minimum sourcing of components by manufacturers.

“After manufacturing in India, a foreign investor is permitted to sell in any manner: wholesale, retail including e-commerce,” said Make in India’s official Twitter handle.

The post also said that the FDI policy also permits wholesale of imported goods in India without sourcing conditions. “It is only for retail trading of goods that sourcing conditions are mandated. Conditions not applicable to manufacturers as goods are manufactured in India,” read the tweet.

Musk, in a tweet in February, had announced, on Twitter, that he was hoping for Tesla’s entry to India this summer. But, three months later, on Monday, Musk said he might be misinformed but “India’s rules implied that 30% of the parts must be sourced locally and the supply doesn’t exist in India to support that”.

The government aims to make all vehicles in India electric by 2030.