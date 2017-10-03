Maruti Suzuki Alto Utsav Edition Introduced to Celebrate Festive Season

Maruti Alto K10 Side Profile (Image: News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer with over 50% of market share in the domestic market knows how to capitalize the festive season, which is one of the most important period for customers to buy a new vehicle. To encash the 2017 season, not only has Maruti Suzuki launched the 2017 S-Cross, they have also introduced the Alto 800 Utsav Special Edition.The Alto Utsav Special Edition comes with a host of cosmetic updates to make the India’s most selling car a desirable product. Case-in-point, the front bumper now gets angular chrome garnish which is designed to look like DRLs along with circular chrome applique around the fog lamps.On the sides are red-yellow decals that add to the appeal of the compact hatchback and ORVM casing garnish. On the back is the chrome garnish added to the tail lamp and the boot lid along. There’s some addition to the cabin of the Alto too, and it gets new seat covers, along with added features like reverse parking sensors.The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is powered by a 796 cc three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 47 HP of power and 60 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual transmission. The Maruti Alto 800 Utsav special edition is based on the car’s mid-level VXi trim.While the Maruti Alto starts at Rs 2.46 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi), the special edition will be available upwards of Rs 3.35 lakhs, thanks to the additional accessories that may push the price up by around Rs 10,000. However, Maruti is yet to confirm the prices.