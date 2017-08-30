Maruti Suzuki Arena Unveiled, Rebrands Its Existing Showrooms

Maruti Suzuki has rebranded its existing retail channels as Maruti Suzuki Arena to provide customers a premium and contemporary buying experience. Maruti Suzuki started revamping their product sales experience with the launch of NEXA outlets across India and now they are modifying the old existing dealerships to provide a more digital and interactive experience to the consumers. The newly designed outlets will now have interactive product touchscreens that will provide full information about each product in company’s portfolio. Along with this, the revamped showroom will have an owner’s lounge with personalized zone screen. The revamped showrooms will have a dynamic facade with a blue signature design element and an active experience terrace.Targeting the do-it-yourself generation, Maruti Suzuki also unveiled a new website that allows customers to personalize their car. The Company targets to set up over 80 showrooms under the ARENA brand by March 2018. Progressively, existing showrooms across India will be converted to the new format over the next 3-5 years. With the launch of Maruti Suzuki Arena, the company will have four distinct retail channels – Arena, NEXA, Commercial and True Value.