Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Booking Commences For Rs 11,000 Through Nexa

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch their much anticipated hot hatchback Baleno RS on March 3 and the company has started accepting bookings for the car. The Baleno RS can be booked through the Nexa website or a Nexa dealership for an amount of Rs 11,000.

The Baleno RS will be Maruti Suzuki's second launch this year after the Ignis and with this, the Indian automaker will be entering the hot hatchback segment into the country which is currently dominated by the Polo GT.

The highlight of the Baleno RS is the 998cc Boosterjet engine that is capable of delivering a mammoth 100 horsepower and 150 Nm of torque. The three-cylinder motor can churn out so much power due to a bit of forced induction trickery and will come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

When it comes to appearance, then the Baleno RS gets a few nips and tucks in the form of an updated front and rear bumper with new tail lamps and projector headlamps with daytime running lights (DRLs).

Inside the car, the biggest attraction will be the inclusion of the SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and in terms of safety, the Baleno RS will come with dual airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, ABS and EBD.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz SHVS Review