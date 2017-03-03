Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Launched at Rs 8.69 Lakh, Fastest Maruti Hatchback Yet

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Baleno RS in India at an introductory price tag of Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The car was first displayed at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo and has been much a much-anticipated launch ever since.

The Baleno RS is the company’s second launch of the year after the Ignis and is the faster version of the existing Baleno model. It is also the company’s entry into the ‘hot hatchback’ segment in India.

You can check out the live updates of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS launch as they happened here.

The ‘RS’ in Baleno RS stands for ‘Road Sport’ and comes fitted with a 998cc BoosterJet petrol engine that delivers 100 horsepower and 150 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission setup. The three-cylinder motor can churn out so much power due to a bit of forced induction trickery and the help of a turbocharger.

When it comes to appearance, then the Baleno RS gets a few nips and tucks. The front-end design has been updated with projector headlamps, new grille layout and a new bumper. The side profile remains similar as the existing Baleno but now gets side skirts and blacked-out wheels. The back gets the ‘RS’ badging and an updated bumper as well.

Inside the car, the biggest attraction is the inclusion of the SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and in terms of safety, the Baleno RS comes with dual airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, ABS and EBD.

The car will only be available in the top-end ‘Alpha’ variant.

The Baleno RS competes against the likes of already established hatchbacks like the Polo GT and the Fiat Punto Abarth.