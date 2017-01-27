Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS: All You Need to Know Before the Launch

Maruti Suzuki had turned heads and had everyone talking when they showcased the Baleno RS and the Ignis at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo. The company recently launched the Ignis at a starting price of Rs 4.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the Baleno RS is set to be their next launch. Amidst much speculation, details of the specifications and features of the RS have surfaced, and it looks promising.

The car is expected to be launched in February and will be powered by a 998cc three-cylinder BoosterJet turbo petrol engine that is likely to deliver 100 horsepower and 150 NBm of torque. The engine is expected to come mated with a five-speed manual transmission, although, an AMT-version of the car is expected to make way later this year. The 'BoosterJet' engine is the first turbo petrol engine to be ever put into a Maruti car in India.

Other features include 16-inch wheels with all of them getting disc brakes and a 37-litre fuel tank. The ground clearance of the car is expected to be a notch over 110 mm.

Maruti Suzuki had displayed the Baleno RS at the Expo, where it sported a newly designed front and rear bumper along with new, blacked-out rims. On the inside, the Baleno RS is expected to be loaded with features like a touchscreen infotainment system and 'RS' stitching on the seats. It will be sold through the 'Nexa' range of dealerships in India.

Questions over the pricing of the Baleno RS are still unclear but it is expected to undercut other hot hatches like the Fiat Punto Abarth and the Polo GTI. Watch this space for updates.

