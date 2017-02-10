Maruti Suzuki had first showcased the ‘hot hatch’ version of their popular premium hatchback Baleno as the Baleno RS at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo and it has been a car that has been looked forward to ever since. After launching the Maruti Suzuki Ignis last month, the company is set to launch the Baleno RS on March 3, 2017.

The car is expected to receive subtle additions to the exteriors and interiors and the biggest change will be the new 1.0-litre 30cylinder BoosterJet petrol engine. The engine may be smaller in terms of cubic capacity as compared to the Baleno currently sold across Nexa dealerships in India, the engine will possess more power, 112 PS and 175 Nm to be precise, thanks to Maruti Suzuki’s ‘BoosterJet’ technology. This engine is expected to come connected to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The ‘RS’ badging is not exactly new, as the Indian automaker had launched the Swift’s RS version as well, but that included mostly cosmetic changes for a sportier appearance.

The Baleno RS will be manufactured at the company’s Manesar plant and will be sold through the Nexa chain of dealerships.

Once launched, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS will be competing directly with the likes of the Volkswagen Polo GT TSI and the Fiat Punto Abarth. This could mean that the car might be launched at a price tag of Rs 8-10 lakh.

