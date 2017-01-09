Maruti Suzuki Baleno With Lamborghini Style Doors, Yes It Exists

A custom workshop from Bengaluru MB Design Moto Trendz has given some tasteful customisations to Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and the most eye-catchy bit of it is the scissor doors.

It still has the bright red exterior colour, but the roof and pillars have been painted black. Also, its has a feature unavailable in any Maruti vehicle - a panoramic roof.

Other modifications include a black mesh grille, front splitter, 17 inch alloy wheels with wider tyres, smoked taillamps, and all the chrome bits from the stock Baleno have been painted black.

On the inside, it has a dual-colour interior. The dashboard, customs floor mats and replica BRIDE bucket seats have a red and black colour layout. The customised Baleno also gets a touchscreen audio system with upgraded speakers.

Modifications under the hood are minimal. It seems to have a 1.2 litre CVT Zeta engine from its petrol variant with a custom FRK full exhaust system, and the standard air filter has been replaced with a K&N which is sure to give it a better noise.