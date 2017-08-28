Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift (Alivio Pro) Unveiled at Chengdu Auto Show in China

Suzuki Alivio Pro, (Image: Bitauto)

Suzuki has unveiled facelift version of its premium sedan Ciaz, known as Alivio Pro in China, at the Chengdu International Auto Show. Along with the facelift, the car also gets minor cosmetic updates in the exteriors with some newly added features. The new Suzuki Alivio Pro facelift gets a new chrome laden single frame grille. At the front, the car also gets chrome lined fog lamps with a new front bumper. It also gets a thin black strip above the fog lamps. At the rear, the sedan gets a new dual-tone bumper and chrome detailing around reflectors. The car also gets new dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels.Inside the cabin, the car gets a touchscreen unit that supports Baidu CarLife integration, dashboard with gloss black inserts, six airbags, paddle shifters, electric sunroof, ABS with EBD and keyless entry with push button start.The 2017 Suzuki Alivio Pro will be powered by a 1.6-litre G-INNOTEC VVT petrol engine that churns out 120 hp of power and 158 Nm of torque. The unit is mated to 6-speed automatic transmission and a 5-speed manual transmission.The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz could receive similar updates when launched in India next year. The 2018 Ciaz is expected to carry the same powertrain a 1.4-litre petrol engine that produces 91 hp of power and 130 Nm of torque, while the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine develops 88 hp of power and 200 Nm of torque.