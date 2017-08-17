Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S Launched in India at Rs 9.39 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched a new, sportier-looking version of their popular sedan Ciaz, called Ciaz S, at a price tag of Rs 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom).The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S gets cosmetic upgrades in the form of a spoiler on the boot lid and side skirts on the sides. On the inside, the Ciaz has been given a grey chrome finish accents for a fresher appeal.R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki, said, “Ciaz has established itself as one of the most progressive brands of Maruti Suzuki and has sold over 1.70 lakh units of Ciaz cumulative since its launch in October 2014. The introduction of Ciaz S will further strengthen the position of Ciaz in the market by catering to the requirements of a younger yet premium customer who believes in the sporty spirit of life.”The Ciaz S will be available in both petrol and diesel trims and will feature all benefits of Ciaz's Alpha variant. The car competes against the likes of the Honda City, the Volkswagen Vento, the Skoda Rapid and the upcoming new Hyundai Verna.