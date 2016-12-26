Maruti Suzuki Comes Up With Year End Offers And Discounts on Diesels

Maruti Suzuki is all set to clear its stock before the year ends with cash and exchange bonuses on its range of diesel cars.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

A great city car, the Celerio is one of the most fuel-efficient diesel cars with mileage figures of about 27.62 kpl. It is currently on discounts upto Rs 75,000, which include Rs 30,000 off sticker price, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and an additional discount of Rs 20,000.

Maruti Suzuki Ritz

Maruti Suzuki Ritz's price tag is currently discounted by upto Rs 60,000 - cash discount of Rs 35,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. The Ritz has a 1.3 multijet engine derived from Fiat, and has been on sale for quite some time now.

Maruti Suzuki Ritz (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Quite a popular model, the Swift currently has a cash discount Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.