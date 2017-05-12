Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2017: Here's Why it Promises to be a Complete Sedan

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is set to be launched as the company’s latest addition to its entry level Sedan segment. Bookings for the car have commenced for a payment of Rs 11,000 at more than 2,000 dealerships across the country.

Maruti Suzuki claims that the Dzire has sold over 13.81 lakh units cumulatively over the years and accounts for around 50 percent of vehicle sales in the entry sedan segment.

With the buzz around the car growing strong, here is what the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire has to offer.

The all-new Dzire is built on Suzuki’s 5th generation B-platform, christened ‘HEARTECT’. The HEARTECT platform is designed to bring enhanced vehicle safety and performance. Hi-tensile steel has been used in the making of the car to keep it light-weight and deliver higher environmental performance and fuel efficiency.

The immaculate sedan proportions with low and wide stance lend an elegant road presence to the new Dzire.

The car sports a flat bottom steering wheel as a first in the Maruti Suzuki range.

Interiors of the car sport Satin Chrome accentuation on the instrument panel, gear knob, steering, doors, speedometer rings with a burl wood ornamentation.

Maruti DZire interiors. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)

The seating position has been optimised to enhance comfort for occupants, both in front and rear seats.

The new Dzire comes with rear AC vents, driver side tilted instrument panel, larger storage spaces and a larger boot opening.

The car demonstrates safety features, in line with Maruti Suzuki’s focus on driver, passenger and pedestrian safety. The company claims that the 5th-generation ‘HEARTECT’ platform enhances rigidity, strength and crash safety of the car.

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire is compliant for front offset, side impact and pedestrian safety. The all-new DZIRE is the sixth Maruti Suzuki model to be certified for advanced safety features, ahead of schedule.

The all-new Dzire comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD across all its variants. An international safety standard – ISOFIX -- child restraint system also comes as standard equipment across variants.

Maruti Suzuki DZire. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)

The LED Projector Headlamps with signature design DRLs and rear LED Lamps add to the custom build of the car.

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes equipped with a display area Smartphone Linkage Display Audio (SLDA) system.

The SLDA system allows connectivity for smartphone users through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link.

The new Dzire comes with a 1.2 Litre VVT Petrol engine and a 1.3 Litre DDiS Diesel engine. On offer will also be the AGS (Auto Gear Shift) transmission in both Petrol and Diesel Engine options (from V variant onwards).

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be available in Oxford Blue, Sherwood Brown. Gallant Red, Magma Gray, Silky Silver and Arctic White colour options.

