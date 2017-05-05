Maruti Suzuki Dzire Bookings Open for Rs 11,000

Maruti Suzuki Dzire bookings have commenced for a payment of Rs 11,000 at more than 2,000 dealerships across the country. The sedan will be launched on May 16, 2017, in a new avatar that was unveiled by the company a few days back.

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki DZire to Launch on May 16; Will No Longer Have 'Swift' in its Name

The Maruti Suzuki DZire will be available in six different colors - Oxford Blue, Sherwood Brown, Gallant Red, Magma Grey, Silky Silver and Arctic White.

The car will be available in four petrol and diesel variants – Lxi/Ldi, Vxi/Vdi, Zxi/Zdi and Zxi+/Zdi+. All variants except the base models will be offered with an AMT transmission option, which Maruti Suzuki calls AGS (Auto Gear Shift). The base Lxi/Ldi variant will only be available with the 5-speed manual transmission.

Under the hood, the car is powered by a 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine and 1.2-litre VVT petrol Engine. The power and torque output will be announced by the company at the car’s launch.

Watch this space for updates.

Don’t Miss: Maruti Suzuki Ignis Review: Is It The Car For You?