Maruti Suzuki Dzire Retains 1st Spot in October 2017

Maruti Suzuki Dzire sustains the 1st spot in the list of the most selling car of India in October 2017 with 30,610 units sold, this is also the highest ever sales of Dzire in a single month. Last month, Maruti Suzuki sold 34,305 units of Dzire. Introduced this May the 2017 Dzire is the third generation of Maruti Suzuki Dzire which used to have Swift Moniker before its name. At a base price tag of Rs 5.45 lakh for the petrol variant, Maruti Suzuki already had 33,000 bookings for the new Dzire before the launch.Overall Maruti Suzuki sold recorded 1.23 lakh units in October 2017 with 9.3% sales growth as compared to same month last year. The new Dzire played a major role for the company to get a big market share on sub-4 meter sedan market. Available in 14 variants, Dzire ranges from Rs 5.5 lakh up to Rs 9.45 lakh.Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which delivers 82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque and the 1.3-litre diesel engine that churns out 74 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. The fuel efficiency for the petrol engine is claimed to be 22 km/l and 28.4 km/l for to the diesel engine.In this range, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire competes with the likes of Baleno, Hyundai Xcent, Tata Tigor, Ford Aspire and Volkswagen Ameo.