Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Nexon SUV – Which One to Buy Under 6 Lakhs?

Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi+. (Photo: Sidharth Safaya/News18.com)

Tata Nexon. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki Dzire cabin. (Image: Siddhartha Safaya/ News18)

Tata Nexon interiors (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Car buyers in India today are spoilt for choices, thanks to the tons of launches every year. With the 2017 festive season just around the corner, car manufacturers are pulling up their socks to meet the growing aspirations of the buyers. Tata Motors has played a disrupter in the market by launching the new Nexon compact SUV for a starting price of Rs 5.85 Lakhs.Before the launch, the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire compact sedan was the primary choice of customers looking to buy a practical car under Rs 6 Lakhs. But with the Tata Nexon in place, there’s a lot of confusion among the buyers to choose between the two. We analyze both the cars on different parameters and help you choose one!The 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Tata Nexon are two different segments all together. While the Dzire competes in the compact sedan category, the Nexon falls under the compact SUV category, which means that it all boils down to the personal taste. Individually speaking, Maruti Suzuki has given the new Dzire a completely refreshed design that looks plush thanks to the ample use of chrome. The Nexon on the other hand, is an urban SUV, with a lot of emphasis on the flowing lines, rather than the straight lines that are used to make an SUV look big.Pricing is what made the Tata Nexon such a desirable product in the compact SUV space. But more than that, it has proved to be a threat for the premium hatchback and compact sedan segment. Cars like Maruti Suzuki Dzire are facing the heat as buyers are asking whether to buy a compact SUV or a compact sedan. Here’s a price range of both the cars-Maruti Suzuki Dzire – Rs 5.42 Lakhs to 9.40 LakhsTata Nexon – Rs 5.85 Lakhs to Rs 9.45 LakhsAll prices ex-showroom, Delhi.Mileage is one of the crucial factor buyers look at while opting for a new product in India. Manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki have fulfilled the promise for long to offer cars delivering high mileage, making it such a desirable brand in the country. There’s a lot of difference between the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Tata Nexon in terms of the efficiency. Here’s a look at the figures-2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire – 22 kmpl (Petrol), 28.40 kmpl (Diesel)Tata Nexon – 17.5 kmpl (Petrol), 21.5 kmpl (Diesel)The mileage of Tata Nexon has not been officially revealed by Tata Motors. The figures mentioned here are collected from our test drive review and other sources.One of the biggest differentiating factor between the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Tata Nexon is the gearbox. Maruti Suzuki Dzire holds a massive advantage over the Tata Nexon as it comes with an AMT gearbox in both the diesel and petrol variants (4 variants to be precise). Tata Nexon, on the other hand, comes with a 6-speed AMT gearbox only. An AMT unit will follow soon, but it will most likely be part of the petrol engine.Last but not the least is the brand value of the manufacturer. Maruti Suzuki of course, is the winner here and there’s no doubt about the sheer brand value it offers over the Tata Motors. While Tata has rejiged its image over the past couple of years, it’ still not at par with what Maruti has to offer. And the 51% market share is the proof of how much reputation Maruti Suzuki enjoys in India. This is largely due to the fact that apart from offering good cars, they have a brilliant after-sales service network, and even the service cost is considerably low. This plays a big factor in decision making!