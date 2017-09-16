Maruti Suzuki Entrusts Haryana Police With 35 New Cars

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Haryana Shri Manohar Lal and Mr. A K Tomer, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, flagging off 35 vehicles handed over by Maruti Suzuki India Limited under its CSR initiative. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, India’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer has presented 35 new vehicles to Haryana Police to provide support for road safety. The vehicles include 20 Ertiga patrolling cars, 8 Ertiga interceptors and 7 Eeco ambulances, all customized to meet traffic police requirements.The vehicles were presented to Haryana Police in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Haryana, Mr. Manohar Lal. Present on the occasion were Mr. Rao Narbir Singh, Minister for PWD (B&R), Forest, Civil Aviation and Architecture, Government of Haryana, Mr. B S Sandhu, Director General of Haryana Police, Mr. Sandeep Khirwar, Commissioner of Police-Gurugram, Dr. Hanif Qureshi, Commissioner of Police-Faridabad, Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Inspector General (Traffic), Haryana and Mr. A K Tomer, Executive Director of Maruti Suzuki.These vehicles will be deployed across Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Sonepat and Jhajjar districts of Haryana. This Maruti Suzuki CSR initiative will facilitate the police department with required resources to strengthen and improve the quality of patrolling and enforcement on National Highway (NH48) (from Ambience mall to Bilaspur), Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway and as per their requirement in districts. The ambulances will be useful in providing timely medical services to victims of road accidents.Mr. A K Tomer, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We are pleased to extend our support to the Haryana Police to strengthen the road safety in the state. These customised vehicles will help the Police to address two critical elements of road safety – Enforcement and Emergency care. The fully equipped interceptors will enable the Police to keep a check on speed violators and the patrolling vehicles will be useful in enforcement of law thus encouraging motorists to drive safely and follow the traffic rules. The ambulances will help the department to provide speedy medical support to the accident victims, a critical requirement in saving lives.”The vehicles presented to the Haryana police are equipped with accessories like Beacon Light, Siren, Public Address System and Body Graphics for patrolling. The Ertiga cars have interceptors equipped with laser based traffic speed video systems, printers, roof-mounted day and night all-weather PTZ cameras, LED monitor Roof light bars and public address mechanisms. The interceptors are also fitted with breath alcohol analyzers to detect if motorists are drunk. Additionally, the Eeco Ambulances will help the police in rushing the accident victims to medical care.Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki, had provided 17 vehicles (15 Ertigas and 2 Eeco ambulances) to the Haryana Police department. In all, Maruti Suzuki has presented, 52 vehicles to Haryana Police this year.