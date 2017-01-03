Maruti Suzuki Ignis Bookings Commence For Rs 11,000

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the much anticipated Ignis on January 13 and the bookings for the car have begun from today. The car can be booked for an amount of Rs 11,000 on the company's Nexa website.

The Ignis is set to be one of the biggest launches this year and will be the third model sold through the Nexa line-up in the country. The car has been all sorts of waves in favour of Maruti Suzuki ever since it was first showcased at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo. One of the reasons why the car has been getting all this attention is because it is a completely new design approach undertaken by the company and sports a tall boy hatchback design.

The Ignis will be available in 14 variants across petrol and diesel engine options. You can read all about it here.

The car is set to compete with the likes of Hyundai Grand i10 upon launch. Watch this space for updates.

