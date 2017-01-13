Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Five Things to Know About the Compact Crossover

-Online bookings were opened for the Ignis some 10 days back at Rs 11,000. Waiting period for the petrol variant is 4-6 weeks, while the diesel variant will only be delivered after 7-8 weeks. The Ignis will be the third model from Maruti to be sold under the Nexa premium dealership chain.

-The latest crash test ratings released by Euro NCAP on December 1, 2016, say Maruti Suzuki Ignis scored a 3-star rating for the standard safety equipment variant, and a 5-star rating for the optional safety pack variant.

-The car has customisation options too, including concepts like roof wraps, colour options in ORVMs, spoilers, fog lamp garnish, interior styling and others. The Ignis is available in single and dual tone colour options. The single tone options are Pearl Artic White, Uptown Red, Silky Silver, Tinsel Blue, Glistening grey and Urban Blue.

-Maruti have given it features making it a premium offering. It comes with a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation that supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and will come with MirrorLink Technology. It also has LED daytime running lamps, dual airbags and ABS, and reverse camera and parking sensor.

-The Ignis is powered by a 1.2-litre VVT petrol unit, that delivers 61Kw @6000 rpm and a torque figure of 113 Nm @4200 rpm. The diesel variant comes with DDis 190 1.3litre engine, that produces 55.2 kw @ 4000 rpm and torque of 190 Nm @ 200 rpm. Both petrol and diesel variants are available in automatic transmission.

The base variant has been priced at Rs 4.59 lakh. The diesel variant has a price tag of Rs 6.39 lakh.