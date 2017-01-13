Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launched, Price Starts at Rs 4.59 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis, the carmaker's latest compact crossover has been launched in India. It is Maruti's first launch in the new year, and the third to join the line up that is to be sold through the brand's premium Nexa dealership. The base variant has been priced at Rs 4.59 lakh. The diesel variant has a price tag of Rs 6.39 lakh.

The Ignis is powered by a 1.2-litre VVT petrol unit, that delivers 61Kw @6000 rpm and a torque figure of 113 Nm @4200 rpm.

A detailed price list is as follows:

Maruti Suzuki Ignis price list (Image: News18.com)

The diesel variant comes with DDis 190 1.3litre engine, that produces 55.2 kw @ 4000 rpm and torque of 190 Nm @ 200 rpm. Both petrol and diesel variants are available in automatic transmission.

The Ignis is fitted with intelligent battery management system and gear shift indicator.

The car has customisation options too, including concepts like roof wraps, colour options in ORVMs, spoilers, fog lamp garnish, interior styling and others.

The Ignis is available in single and dual tone colour options. The single tone options are Pearl Artic White, uptown Red,, Silky Silver, tinsel Blue, Glistening grey and urban Blue.

Dual tone colours have three options, namely Uptown red with Midnight black, tinsel Blue with Midnight black and Tinsel blue with Pearl arctic black.

Maruti have given it features making it a premium offering. It comes with a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation that supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and will come with MirrorLink Technology. It also has LED daytime running lamps, dual airbags and ABS, and reverse camera and parking sensor.