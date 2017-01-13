Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launched, to Come in Four Variants

Maruti Suzuki Ignis was launched on January 13, for which the car maker has been accepting online bookings. It's waiting period already stands at 4-6 weeks after the launch.

Maruti has said the Ignis will be sold only through Nexa dealerships, which has already received more than 6000 bookings since January 1, 2017.

The Ignis comes with an option of two engines - a 1.2-litre VVT petrol unit and the diesel variant comes with a DDis 190 1.3litre engine. Baoth variants are available with transmission options of manual and CVT.

It comes in four variants - Alpha (Manual only), Delta (Manual and AMT), Zeta (Manual and AMT) and Sigma (Petrol manual only).

Maruti has said the Ignis will be a premium product. It is likely to incorporate the following list of equipment in the car:

Projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights (Alpha)

15-inch alloy wheels (Alpha and Zeta)

Smartplay touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay (Alpha)

Automatic climate control (Alpha)

Keyless go with push button start (Alpha and Zeta)

2 DIN audio system (Zeta and Delta)

15-inch steel wheels (Delta)

The Ignis is expected to have interiors in dual colour, with black on the top half and white creme at the bottom. It is likely to have faux carbon-fibre panels.

Dual front airbags, ABS and EBD may be offered standard in all variants. The Ignis could also get the ISOFIX child-seat restraint system, recently added to Ciaz as well.

The base variant of the Ignis has been priced at Rs 4.59 lakh. It stands to give competition to other compact crossovers like Mahindra KUV100, or indirectly to compact SUVs such as Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai i20 Activ, Mahindra TUV300, Fiat Avventura and Fiat Urban Cross.