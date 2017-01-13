Maruti Suzuki Ignis to Launch Today, Watch Live Stream Here

The much awaited compact crossover from Maruti Suzuki is launching on January 13 at 3:30 pm. It is Maruti's first launch of the year, and the Ignis will be the third to join the line up that is to be sold through the brand's premium dealership chain Nexa.

Watch live stream of the launch here:

Ignis will have two engine options - a a modified version of the 1.2-litre K-series petrol unit found on the Swift and Baleno and the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine - and two gearbox options as well, a manual and a CVT.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Ignis: How It Has Become a Success Even Before Its Launch

The carmaker has given it many premium bits like touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, LED daytime running lamps, smartphone connectivity and Apple CarPlay, dual airbags and ABS, and reverse camera and parking sensor.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Ignis Design Explained - Inspired From the Swift, Vitara and More

A notable aspect of the Ignis, the latest crash test ratings released by Euro NCAP on December 1, 2016, say Maruti Suzuki Ignis scored a 3-star rating for the standard safety equipment variant, and a 5-star rating for the optional safety pack variant.