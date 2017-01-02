Maruti Suzuki Ignis Variants, Features Revealed

Slated for launch on January 13, Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a much awaited car by the automaker. The company has begun accepting online bookings for the car, waiting period for which is already at three weeks after the launch.

Maruti has said the Ignis will be sold only through Nexa dealerships.

According to recent reports, The Ignis will come with an option of two engines - a modified version of the 1.2-litre K-series petrol unit found on the Swift and Baleno and the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine. It'll have two transmission options - a manual and a CVT.

It is expected to come in three variants - Alpha, Delta and Zeta, out of which the top two variants will get optional AMT gearboxes. Another basic 'Taxi' variant may also be made avilable, which will come in both petrol and diesel engine options.

Maruti has said the Ignis will be a premium product. It is likely to incorporate the following list of equipment in the car:

Projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights (Alpha)

15-inch alloy wheels (Alpha and Zeta)

Smartplay touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay (Alpha)

Automatic climate control (Alpha)

Keyless go with push button start (Alpha and Zeta)

2 DIN audio system (Zeta and Delta)

15-inch steel wheels (Delta)

The Ignis is expected to have interiors in dual colour, with black on the top half and white creme at the bottom. It is likely to have faux carbon-fibre panels.

Dual front airbags, ABS and EBD may be offered standard in all variants. The Ignis could also get the ISOFIX child-seat restraint system, recently added to Ciaz as well.

Maruti have not made any statement regarding Ignis' pricing. However, considering that it will be sold only through Nexa dealerships, a premium price tag could start around Rs. 5.5 lakh. The Ignis stands to give competition to other compact crossovers like Mahindra KUV100, or indirectly to compact SUVs such as Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai i20 Activ, Mahindra TUV300, Fiat Avventura and Fiat Urban Cross.