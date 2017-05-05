Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Grand i10: The Battle of the Hatches

When it comes to the hatchback segment in India then it’s been Hyundai vs Maruti Suzuki for the top spot for ages. And, right now the battle is being fought by the new Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Hyundai Grand i10 facelift. But what is it that separates the two and is meant for you? Here’s a quick look.



Let’s start with the looks.

The Ignis is a new design and a new car by Maruti Suzuki. It promises to be a looker thanks to the quirky styling elements like the thick c-pillar and the headlamp-encompassing front grill, giving the car a mix of both modern and retro. The back-end design of the Ignis has been a love-hate affair as people have either loved it or hated it, but whatever the case maybe, the Ignis just can’t be ignored.

The Hyundai Grand i10, on the other hand, has come back into the competition with a facelift. While it may not look significantly different from the older generation Grand i10, it is clearly a step up in terms of on-road presence. The new cascade design grille, the new front and rear bumper designs and the neatly tucked in daytime-running lights is what gives away the new Grand i10. While one may say that Hyundai has played it a bit safe in terms of design, they definitely have not gone wrong as the car blends in well under any driving scenario.

But if you were to buy any of these then the maximum amount of time that you would spend is inside them so let’s take a look at the interiors.

The Ignis comes with body-coloured panels inside the cabin and the two-tone dashboard along with the impressive headroom, thanks to the Ignis’ tall boy stance, makes the cabin feel roomy. The top-end variant also comes with a very retro looking air-con unit along with toggle switches which make the car feel premium. The fit and finish is decent and the design is well laid out.

Also Watch: New 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift Review



But the Grand i10 plays this game the other way around. While the interior layout design may not be as exciting as the Ignis, the quality of materials used, fit and finish are a lot better. Both these cars come with touchscreen infotainment systems that support apple car play, android auto and MirrorLink and are at par when it comes to usability. Also, both the cars come with start-stop engine button at top variants.

As for safety, the Grand i10 offers drive side airbags at the base and second-to base variant whereas Maruti beats it by offering dual airbags and ABS as standard across all trims.

When it comes to the heart of these cars then they continue to exchange blows at an equal pace here as well. The Ignis gets the option of a 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine and the tried and tested 1.2-litre DDiS diesel engine. The Grand i10 facelift retains the 1.2-litre Kappa dual VTVT petrol engine but now comes with an updated, more powerful diesel engine in the form of the new 1.2-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine. While both of them are similarly spec’d in terms of power and torque output, the Ignis scores by offering the AMT gearbox option in both petrol and diesel engine powered variants over the Grand i10 which only offers the choice of a 4-speed automatic in the petrol engine powered variant.

Also Watch: Maruti Suzuki Ignis Review



To sum it up, both these cars stick true to their expectation of being segment benchmarks and leaders in terms of sales. Both these cars are well-equipped, offer good drive experience and are perfect for tackling city driving conditions and weekend getaway highway trips. What really differentiates them is the design and that is where both these companies have taken a different approach.

So if you are looking for a car that makes you stand out of the crowd thanks to its opinion-dividing debate-starting looks and makes you the one who is talked about wherever you go, then you need to check out the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. But, if you want a nice family car that mixes well within the crowd and gives preference to practicality over looks, the Hyundai Grand i10 is the one for you.