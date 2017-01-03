Maruti Suzuki Ignis Vs Mahindra KUV100: A Compact Crossover Face Off

With a growing liking for SUVs, but along with rising congestion on roads, it may be safe to say compact crossovers will be quite the rage in the Indian market. This segment of cars gives the buyer the looks of an SUV with the ease of a hatchback, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 both fit the bill for such a requirement. Following is a comparison of the two cars based on specifications:

Power

Ignis

The Ignis will come with an option of two engines - a modified version of the 1.2-litre K-series petrol unit found on the Swift and Baleno and the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine. It'll have two transmission options - a manual and a CVT.

The petrol engine produces 83hp and 113Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard and has an option of an AMT gearbox. The diesel variant comes with a unit that develops 75hp and 190Nm of torque.

Maruti claims ARAI fuel efficiency figures of 20.89kpl and 26.80kpl for the petrol and diesel engines respectively.

Mahindra KUV100 (Image: Mahindra)

KUV100

The KUV100 comes with options of a petrol and diesel engine. Petrol variant comes with a 1198cc MPFI unit that produces 82 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 115 Nm of torque @ 3500-3600 rpm. It is paired to 5-speed manual gearbox.

The diesel variant too comes with a 1198cc unit (turbocharger with intercooler) that churns out 77 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 190 Nm of torque @ 1750-2250 rpm. This too is mated to a 5-speed manual.

Equipment

Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis interior (Image: Suzuki Global)

The Ignis has projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, 15-inch alloy wheels, Smartplay touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, keyless go with push button start, 2 DIN audio system, 15-inch steel wheels. The availability of the features depends upon the choice of variants.

The Ignis will come in four variants - Alpha, Delta, Zeta and Sigma.

The Ignis is expected to have interiors in dual colour, with black on the top half and white creme at the bottom. It is likely to have faux carbon-fibre panels.

Dual front airbags, ABS and EBD may be offered standard in all variants. The Ignis could also get the ISOFIX child-seat restraint system, recently added to Ciaz as well.

KUV100

Mahindra KUV100 6-seater layout (Image: Mahindra)

The KUV100 has a 6-seater (3+3) or a 5-seater (2+3) layout, and comes with tubeless radials. Fuel tank capacity is 35 litres. There is power/eco mode in the diesel variant. It comes with day time running lamps.

The infotainment system inside has bluetooth connectivity, USB and AUX. The steering wheel has audio and phone controls.

Braking is ABS enabled in all variants with a disc in the front and drum brakes at the back. There are dual airbags in the front. It also has Isofix child seat mounts on the rear seat.

Another safety feature is automatic hazard lamps that turn on during panic braking. The car is equipped with dual rear fog lamps. It has plenty of storage space with a floor storage bin and an additional space under the passenger seat.

Pricing

Ignis

Maruti have not made any statement regarding Ignis' pricing. However, considering that it will be sold only through Nexa dealerships, a premium price tag could start around Rs. 5.5 lakh.

KUV100

The KUV100 has been priced at Rs 4.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). Both the petrol and diesel variants get 7 trims levels each - K2, K2+, K4, K4+, K6, K6+ and K8. The + trims offer driver and passenger airbags as an option.

