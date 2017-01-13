Maruti Suzuki Ignis Vs Mahindra KUV100: Spec Comparison

Customer orientation has been inclining further towards SUVs in India and in the rest of the world alike. But, with growing congestion on roads in India, compact crossovers make a lot of sense. And having said that Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a good blend that has looks of an SUV with the ease of a hatchback.

Mahindra too came up with a promising crossover, the KUV100. With the both the cars fitting the bill appropriately, one couldn’t help but compare the two.

Following is a comparison of the two cars based on specifications:

Power

Ignis

The Ignis comes with an option of two engines - 1.2-litre VVT petrol unit and the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine. It'll have two transmission options - a manual and a CVT.

The petrol engine produces 83hp and 113Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard and has an option of an AMT gearbox. The diesel variant comes with a unit that develops 75hp and 190Nm of torque.

Maruti claims ARAI fuel efficiency figures of 20.89kpl and 26.80kpl for the petrol and diesel engines respectively.

Mahindra KUV100 (Image: Mahindra)

KUV100

The KUV100 comes with options of a petrol and diesel engine. Petrol variant comes with a 1198cc MPFI unit that produces 82 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 115 Nm of torque @ 3500-3600 rpm. It is paired to 5-speed manual gearbox.

The diesel variant too comes with a 1198cc unit (turbocharger with intercooler) that churns out 77 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 190 Nm of torque @ 1750-2250 rpm. This too is mated to a 5-speed manual.

Equipment

Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis interior (Image: Suzuki Global)

The Ignis has projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, 15-inch alloy wheels, Smartplay touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, keyless go with push button start, 2 DIN audio system, 15-inch steel wheels. The availability of the features depends upon the choice of variants.

The Ignis comes in four variants - Alpha, Delta, Zeta and Sigma.

The Ignis is available in single and dual tone colour options. The single tone options are Pearl Artic White, uptown Red,, Silky Silver, tinsel Blue, Glistening grey and urban Blue.

Dual front airbags, ABS and EBD may be offered standard in all variants.

KUV100

Mahindra KUV100 6-seater layout (Image: Mahindra)

The KUV100 has a 6-seater (3+3) or a 5-seater (2+3) layout, and comes with tubeless radials. Fuel tank capacity is 35 litres. There is power/eco mode in the diesel variant. It comes with day time running lamps.

The infotainment system inside has bluetooth connectivity, USB and AUX. The steering wheel has audio and phone controls.

Braking is ABS enabled in all variants with a disc in the front and drum brakes at the back. There are dual airbags in the front. It also has Isofix child seat mounts on the rear seat.

Another safety feature is automatic hazard lamps that turn on during panic braking. The car is equipped with dual rear fog lamps. It has plenty of storage space with a floor storage bin and an additional space under the passenger seat.

Pricing

Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis base variant has been priced at Rs 4.59 lakh. The diesel variant has a price tag of Rs 6.39 lakh.

KUV100

The KUV100 has been priced at Rs 4.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). Both the petrol and diesel variants get 7 trims levels each - K2, K2+, K4, K4+, K6, K6+ and K8. The + trims offer driver and passenger airbags as an option.

