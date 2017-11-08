Maruti Suzuki Launches Royal Platinum Extended Warranty Program

Maruti Suzuki India today launched the Royal Platinum Extended Warranty Program, for their customers. This extended warranty program will enable customers to protect their cars from unexpected repairs for five years or 1 lakh kilometers, whichever is earlier.With extended coverage for both period and kilometers, warranty coverage for high-value parts, free emergency roadside assistance and widest service network, Maruti Suzuki’s Royal Platinum Extended Warranty is poised to be the best-in-class program for car buyers.Maruti Suzuki retails around 1.2 lakh vehicles monthly and about 70% Maruti Suzuki customers opt for extended warranty program. Royal Platinum Extended Warranty program joins the existing Platinum (four years/ 80,000 kms) and Gold (three years / 60,000 kms) extended warranty programs.The Royal Platinum Extended Warranty program offers protection for additional period and kilometers, covering high-value parts such as Compressor, ECM, Turbo Charger Assembly etc. from any manufacturing defects. The Royal Platinum Extended Warranty fulfills also brings peace of mind by providing free emergency on-road service. Customers enrolled under Gold and Platinum Extended Warranty can also upgrade themselves to Royal Platinum at a nominal cost.Introducing the Royal Platinum Extended Warranty, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Executive Vice President (Service), Maruti Suzuki India said, “The cost of ownership is an important aspect in buying and maintaining a car for the customers. The Royal Platinum Extended Warranty program aims to give extended assurance to our customers. This unique program is aimed to deliver extended peace of mind while customers continue to enjoy unmatched service experience of Maruti Suzuki car care at our dealership network.”