Maruti Suzuki Launches Updated Celerio Ahead of 2017 Festive Season

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interiors. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

In a move to delight customers this festival season, Maruti Suzuki today launched a refreshed Celerio. Stylish front grille design, elegant back door garnish, modern seat fabric design and a host of safety features make the new Celerio designed to impress.Launched in 2014, Celerio was the first Indian car with the revolutionary Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology. India’s popular compact car Celerio has achieved the three-lakh sales mark within a short span of fewer than four years.Presenting the all-new Celerio to customers, Mr. R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) said, “Brand Celerio has clocked sales of over 300,000 units. We thank customers for their support. To mark this occasion, we have launched a new Celerio, which will delight the customers with its modern looks. The new Celerio is also loaded with advanced safety features and meets pedestrian, offset and side impact regulation norms. Celerio has retained a healthy growth rate of over 19% since launch. Based on customer feedback, we have continuously provided new features to Celerio to delight them. We are confident that new Celerio will continue to meet the aspirations of the customers.”All new exteriors: With a modern and contemporary fascia, the new Celerio is assertively stylish, sportier and classier. It comes with a newly designed distinct sporty mesh grille that is topped with a stylish chrome garnish, further enhancing the compact car’s expressive personality. An all-new back door garnish and the rear bumper has been designed to give a fresh look. The newly designed fog lamp bezels flank the car’s sides, helping in enhancing the visual width of the car while imparting an aggressive stance.Refreshed interiors: The new high contrast interior with Black and fresher greige offers a premium look to the cabin. Complementing greige seat trims with new abstract pattern gives it a modern touch. Silver accents, fresh seats, and door trim fabric design further enhance the premium-ness in the cabin.Loaded with safety: The all-new Celerio meets pedestrian, offset and side impact regulations. Celerio is the 7th model from Maruti Suzuki to meet new car safety norms ahead of its timelines. Other Maruti Suzuki models that met safety regulations include: S-Cross, Baleno, Ciaz, Ertiga, IGNIS and Dzire. Celerio comes with a standard driver-side airbag. It is also packed with driver side seat belt reminder, which is an important part of safety package. This will propagate the use of seat belts. Passenger airbags and ABS are offered as an optional variant across all trims.Celerio customers have appreciated the most refined AGS technology. The testimony is that nearly 36% of customers have opted for AGS variant during April-September 2017. At the same time, the top-end Z variant has contributed 48% to the overall Celerio sales in the first half of 2017-18. The success of AGS in Celerio has encouraged Maruti Suzuki to introduce AGS technology in other models in its portfolio.