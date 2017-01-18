Maruti Suzuki National Super League TSD Rally Championship's Final Leg to Begin

Maruti Suzuki Rally of Himachal, the sixth and final leg of the National Super League TSD Rally Championship, is all set to begin from January 19-22, 2017. The rally will commence from Panchkula and traverse the convoluted topography of snow covered Shimla concluding at Mashobra Hills, Shimla.

The rally will cover approximately 600 kms, giving the rallyists an enthralling opportunity to witness spectacular snowy peaks and plunging river valleys across the route.

This is the final round of the championship with the last five legs being Uttarakhand Rally, Deccan Rally, Backwaters Rally, Mughal Rally and Rally of Arunachal, and offers a chance to more and more amateur rallyists to participate in motor rallies.

The Maruti Suzuki NSTSD rally championship is open to all four-wheeler makers. There is no need for any customization in cars to participate in the championship.

The Rally follows Time-Speed-Distance (TSD) format which is a highly recommended rallying format that tests the skills of driver and the navigator, and retains the adventure of competitive motorsport, thus making more and more amateur drivers to participate in the motorsport activity.