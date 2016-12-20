Maruti Suzuki Organises Free Vehicle Check-Up Camps Across the Country

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is organising a complimentary vehicle checkup camp for its customers this winter season. The week-long service campaign is aimed to ensure overall fitness of the customer vehicles in all-weather conditions.

During the complimentary servicing camp, customers can get their vehicles checked for 27 critical points for safe and problem free driving during winters.

The camps were started on December 19 and will continue till December 24 across 1800 Maruti Suzuki dealer workshops located in more than 1,500 cities across the country. Trained and well-qualified service technicians are dedicated to provide the weather-proof care.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr Pankaj Narula, Service Head, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “As a leader in the passenger vehicle market, we are committed to constantly deliver comfort and convenience. Winter Health Checkup Camp is our initiative to reinforce the bond with our customers and assure of our “Care”. We hope customers avail this service and make the most of this initiative.”

Winter Health Check Up includes inspection of vehicle systems like:-

Lighting system

Windshield Wipers

Oils/Coolants/Consumables

Battery

Tyres

Brakes

Horn

Heating & ventilation

Vehicle interiors & exteriors

The 27 points inspection will offer Maruti Suzuki car owners a complimentary checkup as per the guidelines stipulated, enabling an examination of all key functions of the car. Further to the servicing offered, customers can avail complimentary screen wash, complimentary top up of oils and coolants and other attractive discounts and offerings.