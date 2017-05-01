»
1-min read

Maruti Suzuki Posts 19.5 Percent Total Sales Growth in April

News18.com

Updated: May 1, 2017, 12:35 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Maruti Suzuki Posts 19.5 Percent Total Sales Growth in April
Maruti Suzuki DZire. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the leader in passenger vehicles, sold a total of 151,215 units in April 2017.

This includes 144,492 units in the domestic market and 6,723 units of exports. The Company had sold a total of 126,569 units in April 2016.

Here are the sales figures for April 2017:

CN jiomag contest
Category : Sub-segmentModelsAprilApril ‘16 – March’ 17
20172016% Change
A: MiniAlto, WagonR388973190621.9413981
A: CompactSwift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, DZIRE, Dzire Tour635844570039.1584850
A: Super CompactDzire Tour--3173---32612
A: Mid-SizeCiaz7024570223.264448
Total A: Passenger Cars1095058648126.61095891
B: Utility vehiclesGypsy, Ertiga,206381604428.6195741
S-Cross,
Vitara Brezza
C: VansOmni, Eeco1393814520-4152009
Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales14408111704523.11443641
Light Commercial VehiclesSuper Carry411----900
Total domestic sales14449211704523.41444541
Total export sales67239524-29.4124062
Total sales (Domestic + Export)15121512656919.51568603
First Published: May 1, 2017, 12:35 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.
<<<<<<< .mine ======= >>>>>>> .r33679