Maruti Suzuki Posts 19.5 Percent Total Sales Growth in April
Maruti Suzuki DZire. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the leader in passenger vehicles, sold a total of 151,215 units in April 2017.
This includes 144,492 units in the domestic market and 6,723 units of exports. The Company had sold a total of 126,569 units in April 2016.
Here are the sales figures for April 2017:
|Category : Sub-segment
|Models
|April
|April ‘16 – March’ 17
|2017
|2016
|% Change
|A: Mini
|Alto, WagonR
|38897
|31906
|21.9
|413981
|A: Compact
|Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, DZIRE, Dzire Tour
|63584
|45700
|39.1
|584850
|A: Super Compact
|Dzire Tour
|--
|3173
|---
|32612
|A: Mid-Size
|Ciaz
|7024
|5702
|23.2
|64448
|Total A: Passenger Cars
|109505
|86481
|26.6
|1095891
|B: Utility vehicles
|Gypsy, Ertiga,
|20638
|16044
|28.6
|195741
|S-Cross,
|Vitara Brezza
|C: Vans
|Omni, Eeco
|13938
|14520
|-4
|152009
|Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales
|144081
|117045
|23.1
|1443641
|Light Commercial Vehicles
|Super Carry
|411
|--
|--
|900
|Total domestic sales
|144492
|117045
|23.4
|1444541
|Total export sales
|6723
|9524
|-29.4
|124062
|Total sales (Domestic + Export)
|151215
|126569
|19.5
|1568603
First Published: May 1, 2017, 12:35 PM IST