Maruti Suzuki Rally of Arunachal: Jagmeet Gill, Chandan Sen Reign in Vitara Brezza

The fifth leg of Maruti Suzuki National Super League TSD Rally Championship 2016 (MS-NStrdRC) – Rally of Arunachal concluded on December 20 in Dambuk with Jagmeet Gill and Chandan Sen emerging as champions.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu attended the closing ceremony at the Orange festival, Dambuk. Covering a distance of over 700 kms from Itanagar to Dambuk, the rally saw over 40 participants competing for the title.

Commenting on the occasion, Vinay Pant, Assistant Vice President, Marketing, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said, “The adrenaline-charged TSD rally championship has witnessed some extremely enthusiastic rallyists, exuding zest and passion. This is the first time that North East India was chosen for any Maruti Suzuki motorsports activity and we are overwhelmed with the response. We are extremely glad that the rally coincided with the Orange Festival of Adventure and Music adding to the excitement of the participants.”

“It was one of the quaintest destinations I have been to. We are glad to have conquered the undulating terrain and witnessed the music festival on the side-lines too. We are looking forward to the final leg in Gujarat and maintain the winning streak," Gill said.

Rally of Arunachal is a small format TSD rally championship and spreads across three days. It is especially designed to encourage more and more young motorsports enthusiasts.

Final results with total penalties:

· First –Jagmeet Gill & Chandan Sen– 00:07:18

· Second – Ali Ajgar & MustafaMohd– 00:08:41

· Third – Sachin Singh & M Prakash– 00:12:48