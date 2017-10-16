Maruti Suzuki Redesigns Maruti Care App

Maruti Care, the service app by Maruti Suzuki is all set to delight customers in its new avatar. According to the needs and requirements of its customer base, Maruti has introduced a sling of new features in the app in order to meet the evolving needs of today's tech-savvy, always-digitally-connected consumers.The customers can now get Easy On-Click Service Booking for their cars and check the status of their vehicle being serviced from the comfort of their homes or workplace. Further, the customers have the option of paying the bills digitally through an integrated payment solution which facilitates them with the secured transaction from anywhere.Through this app, the customers can also avail GPS enabled emergency on-road assistance at the tap on their mobile phones.Speaking about the Maruti Care Application, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Executive Vice President (Service), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said, “With rising customers’ expectations, it is crucial to epitomize their demands into overall service experience. Customers expect to be treated with utmost care for their service requirements and the definition of convenience for new age customers covers addressing of their service-related needs through seamless digital integration.”“With customer convenience and care in mind, we have come up with the enhanced version of ‘Maruti Care App’ which continues our transformation journey further. With the launch of the new version, we are taking a step forward in delivering our commitment of seamless online and offline integration for our service experience. The new interface and unique set of features will build onto the customer delight. With the convenience of a single tap, we aim to strengthen our pillars of reliability and transparency, and aim to strengthen a long-lasting relationship with our customers.” Mr Banerjee added.The app is available on iOS and Android platforms.