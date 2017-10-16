Maruti Suzuki Service Station Fraud Caught on Cam, Only 'Wash' Given as Service
“I have always been apprehensive about leaving my car at the service centre and after my recent experience, I never will.”
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS. (Photo: News18.com)
“I have always been apprehensive about leaving my car at the service centre and after my recent experience, I never will.” wrote a Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS owner on a Team-BHP forum, who took his car to Maruti Suzuki service centre in Mumbai to claim his second free service and to ensure better servicing of the car, the owner installed a small camera on the dashboard and asked the service manager not to clean the car from inside. What the camera recorded was quite shocking for everyone as the car was returned back to the owner after just a simple wash. Nor inspection was done, neither the fluid levels were checked.
“I did not have any issues with the car except for one thing, when I cold start the car there was a petrol smell which lasted for about a minute and disappeared, I asked the service advisor to check this and he said he would. I have installed a dash cam in the car and the whole service was recorded. The video is kind of long but it shows the entire service form the time I left the car till the time the service centre driver is dropping it off to my office. As you can see from the video, there was absolutely nothing done to the car. They simply washed the car and gave it back to me! No fluid levels were checked and absolutely nothing was inspected! The only time the bonnet was open was to clean the engine bay, that's it!” wrote the owner on the forum.
After watching the video the owner went to the service centre next day and approached service manager regarding the matter. “He told me that these kind of things don't usually happen and it is their responsibility to check everything etc etc and he will take action on the people concerned. I told him that I am sure you guys do this for all first and second service vehicles because nothing really happens in those services anyway and the customer would not know.” wrote the owner.
Later the owner also got apology calls from GM of the service centre, RSM of Nexa, MD of Mondovi Motors and Zonal head of Maruti Suzuki Nexa. As per the reply by the owner on the forum, the GM of the service centre also requested to take the video down and even four people from Mandovi Motors came to his house in the evening to apologise for the incident.
