Maruti Suzuki Swift Can Now Be Customised Through i Create Personalisation Concept

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, India's leading passenger vehicle maker, has introduced the much-awaited personalization concept ‘i Create’ for its most popular hatchback Swift through customers can now curate their signature Swift with numerous personalization options available for interiors as well as exterior.Introducing ‘i Create’ for Swift, R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, “At Maruti Suzuki we believe in setting trends, leading the industry and giving an exclusive personalization experience to our customers. ‘i Create’ is a revolutionary tool for car enthusiast who love to flaunt their individuality on their cars. After the success of ‘i Create’ on Vitara Brezza, we are introducing it on Swift, which will empower the young and dynamic customers to create their own impression on their Swift.”‘i Create’ offers over 120 possibilities through which numerous combinations can be created. It’s not just a functional offering for the customers but a larger philosophy, which digs deeper into the personality traits of an individual. ‘i Create’ allows the customer to personalize his car using the ‘i Create’ configurator available online as well as at the dealership.The company also said that all accessories are fitted by trained technicians, who undergo a rigorous training for the same.A personalization experience like ‘i Create’ has never been seen in this segment of cars. ‘i Create’ portfolio for Swift includes exclusively designed roof wrap and hood graphic options, striking exterior body styling kits encompassing spoilers, alloy wheels, and many more options.