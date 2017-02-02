Maruti Suzuki Swift DLX Edition With Airbag Launched, Priced at Rs 4.8 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Swift DLX edition has received an upgrade and now comes fitted with a driver’s airbag. It has been priced at Rs 4.8 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the petrol variant.

Besides the airbag, the Swift will continue to carry other features that were available on the previous DLX edition. The features include a music system with Bluetooth, USB and speakers, power windows for all doors, central locking, and blacked-out pillars.

The Maruti Swift DLX is powered by the 1.2-liter K-Series petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It produces 84.3 PS and 114 Nm of torque. Maruti claims the car can average a fuel economy of 20.4 km/L.

More special editions of Swift twins are expected to be revealed this year as Maruti prepares to bring in the next generation Swift Dzire and Swift.

