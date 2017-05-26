Maruti Suzuki to Establish Auto Skill Enhancement Centres at 15 ITIs

Country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said it will establish automobile skill enhancement centres (ASECs) across 15 government run ITIs, across 11 states, in the next three months. The first of such ASECs was inaugurated by MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa at ITI Nizamuddin.

Each ASEC will be equipped with a workshop to provide practical training in automobile service and repair to students. The workshops will also house modern-day service tools and equipment, and latest Maruti Suzuki vehicles. Along with this, the company will appoint full-time trainers and arrange training for the existing industrial training institute (ITI) teachers on latest technology and equipment.

The car market leader will invest Rs 6 crore in the 15 ASECs, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR). Around 600 students are expected to benefit from these ASECs, annually.

"India's automobile industry is growing steadily, and technology and features are being upgraded at a rapid pace. There is a need for skilled people to service and maintain these automobiles," Ayukawa said.

It is estimated that the automobile industry will be ready to employ 1.25 lakh skilled technicians at workshops in the next five years.

"By partnering with ITIs our mission is to train 30,000 youth and help them become employable in workshops, thus leading a better life," Ayukawa said.

Besides, Delhi, the ASECs are being established at Varanasi, Amritsar, Patiala, Gorakhpur, Jaipur, Udaipur, Ambala, Solan, Coimbatore, Shillong, Pune, Meerut, Hyderabad, and Indore. These ASECs will be fully functional by August 2017, when the next academic session starts, MSI said.