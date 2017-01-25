Maruti Suzuki to Kick-Off 15th Edition of Desert Storm Rally

Maruti Suzuki is back with the 15th edition of the much anticipated Desert Storm, reviving the energy, excitement and fun in the sandy dunes of Thar Desert in Rajasthan.

The rally will be flagged off from New Delhi on January 29 and will offer an array of challenging off-road rallying experiences to the seasoned motorsport connoisseurs.

The competition will have the participants traverse through Hanumangarh, Bikaner and Jaisalmer, covering over 2000 km, and conclude in Jodhpur on February 4th, 2017. Maruti Suzuki’s Desert Storm, also known as the mini Dakar rally will take place in four categories - XTreme, NDure, Moto and Xplore, Adding a new dimension to the rally, the Xplore segment will give the option to participate either for all 6 days or opt for a shorter duration (initial 3 days or last 3 days).

Owing to the success of the night stage in the past two editions of the rally, the leg will take place from In Jaisalmer covering a distance of more than 150 km.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Rally of Himachal Flagged Off From Panchkula

Suresh Rana from Team Maruti Suzuki will look to defend his title from veterans like Sandeep Sharma, Abhishek Mishra and in the moto category India’s only Dakar finisher C S Santosh will compete against more than 40 bikers to defend his title.