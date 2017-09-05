Maruti Suzuki to Kick-Off Autoprix 2017 Season 1

Maruti Suzuki is all set to kick-off Maruti Suzuki Autoprix 2017 (Season 1), which puts to test the participants’ ability and vehicle maneuvering skills. This popular Autocross format offers an exhilarating and adventurous experience to the contestants who compete to win the coveted title of the National Maruti Suzuki Autoprix Champion.Maruti Suzuki Autoprix 2017 (Season 1) will be held over 5 months, comprising of 7 rounds covering Bengaluru, Pune, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Indore, Gurgaon and Guwahati. The finale will be held in Greater Noida at Buddh International Circuit.By encouraging amateur motorsports enthusiasts to participate, Maruti Suzuki Autoprix 2017 (Season 1) will act as a stepping stone for them to hone their motoring skills and taste the thrill of adventure in a safe environment before graduating to tougher formats of rallying. Maruti Suzuki Autoprix 2017 (Season 1) gives the participants a chance to literally arrive and drive, with an exceptionally simple registration process where people can participate with their everyday cars without modification.The winner of the overall championship will bag the all new Maruti Suzuki Swift. There are also cash prizes to be won by the winners of the titles and city rounds as well.Speaking on the commencement of the championship, Mr. R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales said, “We received a phenomenal response to the championship held last year and are excited to introduce Maruti Suzuki Autoprix 2017 (Season 1). This time the event spans all 4 zones of the country, thereby giving all motorsport enthusiasts a chance to showcase their prowess. With this national contest, we aim to encourage beginners in motorsports by providing them the opportunity to test their skills in a controlled and safe environment that will help them to hone their driving and motoring capabilities.”