Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza front seats. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza side profile. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza infotainment system. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza rear profile. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)

Anything coming from the stable of the India’s largest manufacturer – Maruti Suzuki – has to be a segment leader and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is no different. Leading the compact SUV market with over 14000 units sold every month, the Vitara Brezza competes against the cars like the Hyundai Creta, Ford Ecosport and Tata Nexon.While we have driven the car earlier and found it typically Maruti tuned (in a good way), we decided to drive it for a longer period to know about the smaller details and driving bits, we might have missed earlier. This is the 1report under our long term review, which will be followed by a mid-term report and a final report.Here’s the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Long Term Review – First report!Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza competes under the Compact SUV segment, and rightfully justifies its placement with a sub 4-metre body. It has a raised stance, muscular square wheel arches, signature Bull Horn LED lights, and projector headlights, all making it a good looking SUV. To enhance the experience, one can opt for Maruti’s iCreate customization scheme that can add personalized bit to the car. We liked our dual-colored Blue Brezza with white roof and body graphics.Inside the cabin is an all-black theme with a touch of aluminum brushing throughout the design, including infotainment system enclosure. It’s a large 5-seater cabin with ample space for 5 adults and enough utilities to keep your knick-knacks in. The boot space is also decent with 350-litre squarish design. The rear seats can be folded flat in a 60:40 configuration.In terms of equipment, our fully loaded ZDi+ variants gets automatic headlights and wipers, a touchscreen infotainment system with reverse parking camera display, Apple CarPlay and BlueTooth connectivity, Cruise control, and push button start with keyless entry. Safety wise, the car gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Suzuki TECT chassis.Overall, it’s like being inside any other new-age Maruti Suzuki, but with much more space and high-set seating to give you a better overall view outside.The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes powered by only one set of engine – the DDiS 200 1.3-litre diesel unit that produces 89 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 200 Nm @ 1750 rpm (hence giving it the DDiS 200 name). The engine sends power to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual gearbox. Having driven the Swift with 1.3-litre DDiS engine, we can safely say that the unit lives upto its reputation perfectly in the Vitara Brezza. Though, an automatic/AMT gearbox would have sufficed for a perfect car for Delhi-NCR traffic.We got a car with 17kmpl mileage on the clock, although Maruti claims an official figure of 24.3 kmpl, which is tremendous given the size of the car. It would be interesting to see how much mileage it will give us over the time, considering we have a 60 km drive per day in some of the worse traffic ridden roads of Delhi.As for the performance, the 200 Nm of torque starts pretty early at 1750 rpm, making it a perfect city car for overtaking most of the cars in the traffic. The seats are as comfortable as they can get and Maruti specializes in giving you the best possible ergonomics. Thankfully, the driver seat is height adjustable and the large glass area ensures a better overall visibility.We got our test unit with more than 25,000 km on the clock and we have set the trip-meter to 0 for better understanding of the mileage over the course of next few months. Our first impressions are positive and at no point we felt like driving an SUV, thanks to the brilliantly tuned steering and suspension.We will be regularly updating you about the way Vitara Brezza performs and does it really lives upto its reputation?