Maruti Suzuki WagonR VXi+ Variant Launched at Rs 4.69 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the launch of an all-new VXi+ variant for their popular model WagonR. The latest is available in both automatic and manual transmission trims.

Introducing the WagonR VXi+ variant, R. S. Kalsi, Executive Director Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki has delivered over 19 lakh WagonR. The WagonR VXi+ has been introduced to meet customer demands, who have desired for more style, along with comfort, convenience and advanced safety features. It would strengthen the WagonR brand and help to enhance Maruti Suzuki’s market share.”

WagonR VXi+ offers new features like Projector headlamps, stylish front grill, alloy wheels and side skirts. The piano black finish has been added to the dual tone interior colour scheme and it now comes with Dual Airbags, Anti-Lock braking System with Electronic brake - force distribution system, as optional.

WagonR has been one of the most popular choices among car buyers. It continues to be amongst the India’s top 5 selling cars. In 2016-17 WagonR has sold 131,756 (till Dec 2016).

In 2015, WagonR was introduced with the convenience of Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology that met with instant success, especially with metro cities that are faced with bumper to bumper traffic.

Prices of WagonR VXi+ (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi)

WagonR VXi+ with (manual transmission) – Rs 4,69,840

WagonR VXi+ (O) with (manual transmission) – Rs 4,89,072

WagonR VXi+ (with AGS transmission) – Rs 5,17,253

WagonR VXi+ (O) (with AGS transmission) – Rs 5,36,486