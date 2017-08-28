Maserati Levante SUV Introduced in India

Maserati has introduced its much-awaited luxury SUV Levante in India. Revealed in early 2016 at the Geneva Motor Show, the SUV will join brand’s present range of sports car in India that includes Quattroporte, GranTurismo, Ghibli, and GranCabrio. As per a Facebook post by Maserati official dealership in Mumbai, the car has arrived in India and is available for Preview and Test Drive.In terms of looks, the Italian SUV looks quite muscular due to its huge grille with vertical slates and angled headlamps at the front. The streamlined body panels and its sloping rear windscreen provide a distinctive look to the car. The car also gets 18-inch alloy wheels, a long bonnet and aggressively raked C-pillar.Inside the cabin, the car gets leather seats, cruise control, hill descent control, climate control and 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Internationally, the Maserati Levante is available with both a 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engine but in India the car is expected to get the 271 bhp 3.0-litre V6 Diesel engine that sprints 0-100 km/h in just 6.9 seconds. The Levante also gets four driving modes - Auto Normal, Auto Sport and Auto Manual and a forth Auto Off-Road mode that increases the ride height of the SUV.When officially launched in India the car is expected to be priced at Rs 1.5 crore and in this segment the car competes with the likes of Porsche Cayenne and Range Rover.