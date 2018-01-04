Maserati Recalling 2018 Ghibli and Quattroporte Sedans Over Risk of Fire

Maserati North America has announced this week that it is recalling more than a thousand of its latest 2018 Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans. And perhaps bigger news than the recall of such expensive cars is what they are being recalled for, which is a risk of engine fire due to leaky fuel pipes.None of the cars, with prices starting at $73,050 and $105,600 respectively, have yet been delivered to customers. And company spokesman, Matteo Sardi, has confirmed all the cars will have their faulty fuel lines sorted before going to their new homes to avoid the possibility of an engine catching fire at some point in the future, especially at high speed on the highway.It appears the cause of the problem is a part from a company called SumiRiko Italy, which affects every one of the cars built by Maserati between July 24 and December 14 last year.In a statement posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website, Maserati said, "The suspect vehicles may experience a fuel leakage, at the quick connectors, within the engine compartment and underfloor of vehicle connectors. This is due to an excessive peeling of the plastic fuel line end, during the preliminary phase, before the fuel line quick connector is assembled onto the line."Maserati certainly isn't the only luxury manufacturer to experience such an incident recently, as only last month Aston Martin had to recall more than 5,000 of its cars due to issues with the powertrain and battery cables.