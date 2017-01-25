McLaren, Pagani, Eadon Green Tease New Supercars

The 87th international Geneva Motor Show is still some six weeks away, yet just like their vehicles, supercar companies have been very quick to start teasing their upcoming reveals.

McLaren P14

British builder McLaren, who decided to skip Detroit altogether, has been feeding fans snippets of information about its latest car, codenamed P14 for several weeks. Set to replace the 650S -- itself only three years old -- the new model, according to Mark Vinnels, Executive Director - Product Development, McLaren Automotive: "Will be as aerodynamically impressive as it is visually beautiful. A range of advanced aerodynamic technologies contributes to maximum generated downforce over 50% greater than that of the McLaren 650S and ensures truly outstanding levels of grip and stability."

New McLaren Super Series blends beauty and technology (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Beyond looks, the thing that potential clients will care about most will be performance data: how much more will this car offer than the existing model's 641bhp, 0-100km/h time of 3.0 seconds and top speed of 207mph (333km/h).

Pagani Huayra Roadster

No matter what the McLaren's vital statistics, it will have to look incredible if it wants to upstage Pagani. It's bringing the open top version of the Huayra to this year's show and over recent weeks has been releasing tiny teaser images of individual details in the run up to the full reveal.

Teaser image for the Pagani Huayra Roadster (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

However, unlike the McLaren, we already know exactly what the Huayra will be using for propulsion -- a bi-turbo 6-liter V12 engine that will send 730hp to the rear wheels.

And while it will also share many of the coupé's proportions, company founder and designer Horacio Pagani promises the car, which he claims is the most complicated project he's ever undertaken, will have its own visual language: "As we moved forward with the Roadster, we decided to give her a bit more of an edge in order to create a slightly more aggressive shape than the Huayra Coupé."

So, as always with Pagani, expect a show-stopper.

Eadon Green Black Cuillin

Compared with new automotive upstart Eadon Green, both McLaren and Pagani are veritable chatterboxes revealing entirely too much information. This Shoreditch, East London-based company has literally come from nowhere to be at this year's event with something it's calling the Black Cuillin.

Eadon Green Black Cuillin teaser sketch (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

All we know so far is that its shape will be closer to a 1950s GT than to a Millennial supercar, suggesting that aesthetically at least, it has Morgan rather than McLaren in its sights.

The 87th International Geneva Motor Show opens its doors to the public on March 9 but press reveals will get underway from March 7.