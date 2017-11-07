Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 and CLA 45 Launched in India, Price Starts at 75.2 Lakh

Mercedes AMG GLA 45. (Photo: Mercedes-Benz India)

Mercedes-Benz’s performance division has been making their way fairly quickly too after their global launches and continuing this trend, the company has launched the facelifted versions of the CLA 45 AMG and the GLA 45 AMG versions in India priced at Rs 75.3 Lakh and Rs 77.8 Lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. With the launch of these two performance cars, 7 is the number of AMG cars which have been launched in India this year itself and both these cars act as an entry-level offering in their respective body styles for those looking to get an AMG edition car.In terms of what’s new, the exterior gets a new black-themed paint finish. The AMG GLA 45 comes with a rear spoiler with a yellow highlight. Other features include 18-inch alloy wheels, projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and LED tail lights. The biggest attraction on the back, though, as other AMG models, is the quad exhausts and rear diffusers.On the inside, the interior theme is a combination of an all-black layout with red accents. The cars get a new touchscreen infotainment system along with a 360-degree camera which will support Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink technology.As for the heart of the new cars, the expected engine offering for both the cars is expected to be a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo engine with a power output of around 375 horsepower and 475 Nm of torque. Both the cars can achieve the top speed of 250 km/h.Both the cars also get an ‘Aero edition’ which gets yellow decals and AMG sports stripes in matt graphite grey combined with AMG night package in select exterior paints. The yellow highlight is at the side sill panels, diffuser, and rear bumper, as well as the mirror housing.