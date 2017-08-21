Mercedes-AMG GT-R Launched in India for Rs 2.23 Crore, GT Roadster for Rs 2.19 Crore

Mercedes-AMG GT-R. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Mercedes-Benz India has today launched two new products in the country, to celebrate the 50 years of the AMG performance brand. The Mercedes-AMG GT-R is launched in India for Rs 2.23 crore, while the Mercedes-AMG Roadster is launched for Rs 2.19 crore. Both the products join the Mercedes-AMG GT S in India, which is currently sold in India. The Mercedes-AMG GT was the first-ever fully-developed product from the collaboration of the Mercedes-Benz and Affalterbach based AMG sports division of Mercedes. The AMG GT was followed by a faster AMG GT S and now a faster AMG GT R is in the country, which is also known as the “Beast of the Green Hell” due to its green colour.To set the market abuzz about the launch, Mercedes performed a speed run of the AMG GT R at the countries only Formula One circuit – Buddh International Circuit on the outskirts of Delhi. True to its name and performance, the GT R clocked the fastest ever lap time by a production car at the circuit, a time of 2 minutes and 09.853 seconds. The speed test was conducted by FMSCI and the AMG GT R was driven on the track by AMG Driver Christian Hohenadel.Mercedes-AMG GT R already holds the world record of the fastest rear-wheel-drive car around the famous Nurburgring circuit. The new AMG GT R is uniquely identified by its green colour and Panamericana grille at the front. The car features 19/20-inch AMG performance 5-twin-spoke forged wheels with a matte black finish that provide a sporty look.Giving the AMG R such raw power is the Affalterbach tuned, 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, that generates 585 hp and 700 Nm of peak torque (75 hp and 50 Nm more than the GT S in India). The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox found in other GT model cars. With a maximum speed of 317 km/h, the GT R can sprint 0-100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds.The second car to launch is the AMG GT Roadster, which is the open-top version of the AMG GT R and is powered by the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine. But the output is way less as compared to the Green Beast at 469 hp and 630 Nm. The GT Roadster also misses the rear-wheel steering as offered on the GT R.